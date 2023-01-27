NEW YORK – The countdown has begun: when in Italy it will be one in the morning, the city of MemphisTennessee, will make public images recorded by body cam Of the five police officers who assaulted a 29-year-old African American on January 7, Tyre Nicholscausing their death. The five officers were fired and indicted for a series of crimes ranging from second-degree murder, i.e. not premeditated, to assault, kidnapping and illegal conduct.

Nichols