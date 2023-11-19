Men in Pančevo threatened a young man with a gun, drugs were also found in the hotel room Info

The higher public prosecutor’s office in Pančevo launched an investigation against three young men for multiple crimes.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Shutterstock

Against M.D. (27) The higher public prosecutor’s office in Pančevo issued an order to conduct an investigation on suspicion of having committed criminal acts of illegal carrying of weapons and ammunition, unauthorized possession of narcotic drugs and endangering safety as a co-perpetrator, against the suspects M.D. (27) i M.M. (21) from Pancevo, due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that they committed the criminal offense of endangering security as co-perpetrators. The suspects are accused of being on November 16 this year at 6:15 p.m. in Pancevo, in the passage by the “Dunav osiguranje” building in ul. Masarikova bb threatened the young man LV (20) that they would physically attack him, while the suspect MD is accused of carrying a gun with a frame with seven bullets without authorization from the rented room of the hotel “Kutko” in ul. Masarikova no. 3 to the “Dunav osiguranje” building, and that in the same room he kept another six bullets and 0.71 grams of the net weight of the intoxicating drug marijuana for his own use.

After hearing the suspects at the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Pancevo, the prosecution proposed to the High Court in Pancevo that the suspects be detained for up to 30 days, against all three of them due to the suspicion that they will interfere with the proceedings by influencing the witnesses, and against the MD, who charges that he committed three criminal acts, and due to the existence of suspicions that indicate that he will repeat the criminal act in a short period of time. In the further course of the investigation, the prosecution will question the witnesses and conduct the necessary expert examinations.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:23 Fight in Juzni boulevard Source: Instagram/serbialive_beograd

Source: Instagram/serbialive_beograd

(WORLD)

Share this: Facebook

X

