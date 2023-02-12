breaking latest news – In the festival of surprises on stageeven for the conductors themselves who had to manage unexpected events and embarrassments, there was a certainty from the beginning. Marco Mengoni was the favorite and Marco Mengoni won with ‘Two Lives’. Last, who was being billed as his most dangerous rival, only finished fourth. Three young artists entered the surprise five: Lazza with ‘Ash’ (second), Mr. Rain with ‘Superheroes’ (third) e Tananai with ‘Tango’ (fifth). Out of the top five Giorgia. All male artistsa detail that struck the winner’s sensibility: “I dedicate this award to all the women in the competition who brought wonderful songs”. Colapesce Di Martino they took the ‘Mia Martini’ and ‘Lucio Dalla’ awards assigned by the press to their ‘Splash’, the recognition for the best text went to Coma_Cose.

The protagonist of the controversy of the day is always Fedez that, having snatched a photo of the deputy minister Galeazzo Bignami and asked the premier of legalize marijuanagets a kiss on the mouth from Rosa Chemical, also making Ferragni angry, in response to those who spoke of the most “fluid” edition ever. And Fiorello in connection with Instagram embroiders laughter: “Tomorrow the Rai executives will jump but it is a wonderful festival”. ‘Fiore’ has something for everyone: “Today is a serene and peaceful episode, you’ve earned the front page of ‘Avvenire’; “Fedez, what are you laughing at, we even saw the tongue”; “Frame me Coletta, show me for last time”; “Have you checked Gino Paoli’s lyrics? Achille Lauro looked like Cristina D’Avena in comparison.”

Amadeus reads Zelensky's message



Zelensky’s message

After two o’clock, the awaited message arrives, read by the conductor Amadeus, from the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskywho thanks “the Italian people and their leaders” who bring Ukraine’s victory closer.

“For more than seven decades, the Sanremo festival has been heard all over the world. You can hear its voice, its beauty, its magic, its victory. Every year on the shores of the Ligurian Sea the song wins. Culture wins and art. Music wins! And this is one of the best creations of human civilization. Unfortunately, for all the time of its existence, mankind creates not only beautiful things. And unfortunately today in my country shots and explosions are heard “.

“But Ukraine will surely win this war,” the letter continues. “It will win together with the free world. It will win thanks to the voice of freedom, democracy and, of course, culture. I thank the Italian people and their leaders”. To accompany the message immediately after the performance of the Ukrainian rock band of Antitila. “Ukraine fights and resists and will win, thank you very much Sanremo” says the singer in Italian.

© Ravagli/breaking latest news Gino Paoli Gino Paoli



The truth of Gino Paoli

Perhaps the ultimate truth of this festival with great audiences like the other three of Amadeus, he tells it from his 88 years Gino Paoli: “Sanremo is a madhouse”. And he too puts a little madness by recalling old episodes with his friend Gianni Morandi. “When we first met I had a lot more teeth and he came after me because he wanted to learn. I don’t know what the fuck he was learning from me…”. And revealing ‘horns’ deals with victim Tony Renis.

Some embarrassment between the conductors Amadeus, Gianni Morandi and Chiara Ferragni but nothing compared to the freestyle of Fedez, not in the competition but a true hidden protagonist singer, so much so that in his name the resignation of Rai’s top management has even been requested. Did they know or didn’t they know that he was going to tear up a deputy minister’s photo?. As always happens, it is probable that from Monday everything that happened in this week will melt into oblivion, apart from the songs: the most beautiful ones, at least.

