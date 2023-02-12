Nutribullet Treviso and GeVi Napoli on the field for the anticipation of the 19th day of the championship.

Two-handed ball scheduled at 20.30 at the Palaverde.

Coach Nicola’s men close the first half ahead 42-31, with 10 points from Leonardo Faggian born in 2004.

In the fourth period Napoli returned to 78 all with a run of 8-0 in less than a minute. Banks and a free throw by Faggian make it 83-80, Young scores 2 times from the free line, Banks responds and Howard misses the triple of overtime one second away.

It ends 85-82, for Treviso there are 5 double-digit athletes, led by Banks with 21 points and 9 assists, also Jantunen (17+6+2 blocks), Faggian (13+5 rebounds, 5/7 FG) and Sorokas (15+2 steals).

Napoli fails to complete the comeback, Young stands out with 21 points and 2 assists, while Williams finishes with 16 points and 8 rebounds.