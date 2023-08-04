Home » MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS The tests of the eActros 600 are underway. It is expected in 2024 and has a range of 500 km – Companies
MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS The tests of the eActros 600 are underway. It is expected in 2024 and has a range of 500 km

MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS The tests of the eActros 600 are underway. It is expected in 2024 and has a range of 500 km

On the paths of the former military training ground in Münsingen and on the neighboring public roads, the engineers of Mercedes-Benz Trucks are currently testing the prototypes of the electric eActros 600.

The diverse topography of the Swabian Alb is particularly suitable for testing the electric truck – both as a semi-trailer and as a rigid variant – under different conditions.

For testing the acoustics of the eActros 600, the engineers relied on the well-proven acoustic test track in Münsingen, which offers an ideal test environment due to its quiet location.

The eActros 600 should be ready for series production in 2024 and will have a range of around 500 km without intermediate charging. The world premiere of the electric long-haul truck will take place on 10 October this year.

