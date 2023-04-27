Home » MERLO GROUP / The latest product news on show at SaMoTer 2023 – Companies
MERLO GROUP / The latest product news on show at SaMoTer 2023 – Companies

MERLO GROUP / The latest product news on show at SaMoTer 2023 – Companies

Merlo Group, an expert company and one of the various leaders in the production of construction and handling machinery during construction works, will be present at “SaMoTer 2023”, a fair dedicated precisely to the construction and construction machinery sector, staged in Verona from 3 to 7 May 2023.

For the occasion, the latest product innovations will be presented: from the 30.7 Compact Lift, one of the winners of the Innovation Award, to the new range of Roto rotary trucks, passing through dump trucks and e-WORKER 2WD, increasingly efficient and sustainable.


