Mes, ratification requested from Italy: "Or blocked reforms"

The Eurogroup will be asked what Italy intends to do about ratifying the ESM: “It’s a question we will ask the Italian minister,” said a European official ahead of the informal meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Friday in Stockholm . “Now more than ever it is crucial to ensure the firepower of our institutions,” he said in the Mes. “The failure to ratify – he underlined – is in some way blocking” even further reforms. «It is impossible to discuss other measures that could be useful» «if we have not implemented a previous agreement. It’s having a chilling effect on discussions.”

