Women's pensions are worth -33% compared to men. Inps: 904 euros on average compared to 1,357
Women’s pensions are worth -33% compared to men. Inps: 904 euros on average compared to 1,357

In the first three months of 2023, a total of 174,610 pensions were paid starting in the quarter with an average amount of 1,111 euros per month, but if for men the average amount was equal to 1,357 euros, for women it was 904 euros, equal at 33.38% less. This is what emerges from the INPS Monitoring tables on retirement flows according to which early pensions, the highest on average, are much less present for women, with 17,111 checks compared to 34,472 for men. In addition, early pensions for men are worth an average of 2,043 euros per month and 1,527 euros for women. The social security institution also reports that in the first three months of the year the number of pensions paid with the women’s option fell sharply, settling at 151 pensions against 4,185 in 2022.

