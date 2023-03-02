Iconic American heavy metal band Metallica share “If Darkness Had A Son”, the latest single from their upcoming album “72 Seasons”. The seven-minute song is accompanied by a video of Tim Saccentiwho also participated in the visual part of his recent songs “Screaming Suicide” and “Lux Æterna”.

The group announced the publication of the new material last November. This forthcoming 12-song record marks the group’s first full-length in six years, following their previous “Hardwired… To Self Destruct”. “72 Seasons” was produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield y Lars Ulrich. We will be able to enjoy the new themes from April 14. Subsequently, the American quartet will embark on the tour M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024where they will visit Madrid on Friday, July 12 and Sunday, July 14, 2024 at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium.

From his previous album “Hardwired… To Self Destruct” We commented in the magazine: “The feeling after the first silence is one of bittersweet victory: recovered confidence, small surprises and peaks of emotion, but without reaching the resounding triumph that “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct” could have been. Lars and company would have done well to apply the maxim of less is more and focus on seven or eight songs (the ones from the first disc of the album, “Spit Out The Bone” and “Lords Of Summer” if you hurry me, included in the extended version ), in which case we would be talking about his best work since “Black Album” by far (which it is), but without the small mouth.”