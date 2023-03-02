Daniele Scardina’s night after the surgery passed without particular problems to the brain following a a cerebral hemorrhage. Constantly monitored, the athlete is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano, in the Milan area. As per protocol, to get a clearer picture of his state of health, we will have to wait between 48 and 72 hours after surgery. At his side there are the parents and brother Giovanni. The prognosis remains confidential and despite the intervention being “technically successful“, it will be necessary to wait several more hours before more precise information on his state of health can be obtained.

He promote Alexander Cherchi, present in the hospital together with his father Salvatore, in turn manager, had explained that during the training session with a sparring partner, Scardina was fine. “I was not present, but I saw a video in which he can be seen getting out of the ring without problems“. Nothing, therefore, that could have predicted what would have happened shortly thereafter in the locker room, when the athlete suffered a pain in his ear and collapsed to the ground, losing consciousness. “Moreover – added Cherchi -, he hadn’t been knocked out”.

Second Professor Mario Ireneo Sturla, specialist in sports medicine and national health coordinator of the Boxing Federation, who today in turn met the doctors of Humanitas, “a sudden movement of the head is enough” for the “bridge veins” are subjected to a “twist”, thus causing a cerebral hemorrhage.

Among the family members in tears and the dozens of friends who have been close to ‘King Toretto’ also boxer and artist Omar Hassan. “The doctor said it was something that happened without anything going on.” As the promoter also noted, “it’s part of the game, this is a sport where you get punched in the face, you don’t throw a ball.”

The Milan prosecutor’s office is following the evolution of the case, even if at the moment, the prosecutor on duty Alessia Menegazzo has not opened any files. According to what has been reconstructed up to now, the possibility of an illness remains valid and at the moment hypotheses of culpable injury cannot be contested, as Scardina felt ill in the locker room when training was already over. But even if it happened on the boxing matthere would still be to evaluate the exculpatory of the exercise of sporting activity and consent.