Mexicana de Aviación, the Government Airline, Set to Resume Operations in November

Mexicana de Aviación, the government airline, is set to resume operations this year, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The announcement was made during his fifth government report delivered in Campeche.

López Obrador revealed that the Ministry of National Defense will be responsible for managing the airline, which is scheduled to begin flying again in November. However, the exact date was not specified.

During his report, the President highlighted the assistance provided by the Navy and Defense Secretariat in various infrastructure projects, such as the creation of ecological parks, construction of hotels and docks, and the development of railway systems like the Mayan Train and the Istmo and Southeast Railway. He also mentioned the significance of Mexicana de Aviación’s imminent return.

The new iteration of Mexicana de Aviación, following its acquisition by the government, plans to offer flights to 20 domestic destinations. It will operate with a fleet of 10 leased Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Among the cities that will be served starting November are Cancun, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Tijuana, Campeche, Chetumal, Mérida, Puerto Vallarta, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Cozumel, Los Cabos, Hermosillo, Ciudad Juarez, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Acapulco, Mazatlán, La Paz, and León.

The Felipe Ángeles International Airport will serve as the main base for the new airline’s operations, with Tulum International Airport in Quintana Roo acting as a secondary base. According to authorities, ticket prices will be up to 20% lower compared to other airlines as the new airline will have a single-class seating arrangement.

With the return of Mexicana de Aviación, the government aims to bolster national connectivity and provide affordable air travel options for both domestic and international tourists. Its reintroduction is expected to contribute to the recovery and growth of Mexico’s aviation industry.