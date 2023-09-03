University technician thrashes Gualaceo

Gualaceo was unable to gain a single point advantage on his visit to Técnico Universitario and the Ambato team thrashed him 4-0 this Sunday. API PHOTO

Gualaceo was unable to gain a single point advantage during his visit to Técnico Universitario and the Ambato team thrashed him 4-0 on the afternoon of this Sunday, September 3, 2023.

The goals were scored at minute 26 of the first half by Alexander Bolaños, at minute 30 by Juan Carlos Blanco. After 3 minutes, Bolaños again put the third in the opposite net, to close with a fourth goal at minute 46 with William Cevallos.

Check the match statistics:

Previous articleDeportivo Cuenca wins and enters South American positions

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

