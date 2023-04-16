Mexico, armed men raid a water park: seven victims including a child

Armed men broke into a water park in Mexicowithin a resort, in the state of Guanajuatokilling seven peopleincluding a baby just seven years. The ambush, according to what was reported by the authorities of Cortazarit happened yesterday, Saturday 15 April: in addition to the victims, one person was seriously injured. According to the owner of the water park, the armed group would arrive at the resort The Palm around 16:30 to start the attack: the attackers headed towards a group of guests of the facility, where many people were spending the weekend, to start the shooting. Then they ransacked a business and took away the security cameras before fleeing. A video posted by the news site Discussion News shows the victims on the ground and several people running around in bathing suits crying, screaming and hugging their children, in a desperate attempt to shelter from the shooting.

Mexican soldiers and police, aided by a helicopter, are chasing the criminals. The Guanajuatoan agricultural and industrial center, has for years been the most violent state in the Mexico because of criminal war among the narco cartels of Jalisco New Generation (the most powerful in Mexico) e Santa Rosa de Lima.