The death toll from the collision between two Mexico City subway trains in an underground tunnel between the Potrero and La Raza stops on Line Three, which crosses the megalopolis from north to south, is one dead and 57 injured. a brief note the mayor of the Mexican capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, who went to the scene of the accident.

Images broadcast on television showed the injured passengers being rescued by ambulances. To have suffered the most serious injuries, Sheinbaum explained, he is the driver of one of the two trains.

Inaugurated in 1969, the Mexico City metro has 12 lines and 195 stations for a total of 226 kilometres. The city’s underground transportation system is often criticized for being inadequately maintained, often leading to accidents. The most serious episode dates back to May 2021, when a subway bridge collapsed, killing 26 passengers and injuring dozens.