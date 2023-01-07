Even among amateurs, set pieces can make the difference. Two headers, one by Codromaz and the other by De Cecco, born out of set-piece situations, gave Brian Lignano his second Coppa Italia di Eccellenza in a row.

On the Tamai field, in front of 1,400 spectators, the Friulian team beat Chions 2-1, winning an encore thanks to which it enters the history of regional football.

Only at San Luigi, between 2018 and 2019, had he managed the brace. Compared to the previous edition, won with Pro Gorizia, the Gialloblù needed two extra times to get the better of the opponent, who did well to get back into the game after going down after 2′.

The strongest formation did not win, not even the one that played the best game, but the one capable of bringing the most important episodes to its side and more solid.

Goalkeeper Daniele Peressini, by the way, was the best on the pitch, who lived his best seasons in Serie D with the red fury shirt in Tamai. The goalkeeper made at least five saves, fundamental and difficult from a technical point of view. Chapeau.

Thus, if we take into account that the two central defenders scored the two goals, we can say that Brian’s success is based on the defensive phase, on which we have seen the hand of his coach, Alessandro Moras.

For him, a success obtained at home – he lives in Gradisca d’Isonzo, but grew up in Porcia – and above all historic: it is his second cup in a row but above all the fifth cup ever, given that he has won three as a footballer between 1998 and 2003 with Sacilese.

He is the only one who can boast such numbers in the region. It can be seen that the good teachers he had, including the late Giuliano Zoratti, taught him a lot. Now the interregional phase, which will begin in February with the winners of the Trentino Alto-Adige cup (Lavis) and Veneto (yet to be decreed). Head to the championship, obviously, given that the lead is six points away, but it’s also right to think about the next steps in this competition.

On the other hand, a big regret for Chions, who paid dearly for the lack of attention on the inactive ball. Too bad, because from the point of view of quality and the game proposal it would have deserved more.

The winning jab was missing: Peressini was unsurpassed, Corvaglia and Bolgan each hit a crossbar, so Valenta didn’t do any magic, if we exclude the one with which he obtained the penalty then converted by De Anna.

However, Brian also had his chances, and Chions was saved by Tosoni, another great protagonist of the match, capable of saying “no” even when his team was down to ten in the last of the two overtimes after the Boskovic’s expulsion.

It ended like this with Brian celebrating, once again, who also rejoiced for his second success of the season against Chions. Even in the championship it ended 2-1 and it was two goals from Alessio that decided. The result is back. And he brought another cup to Lignano and Precenicco.