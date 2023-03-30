The video from the surveillance cameras nailed them: they left the gates of the detention center closed during a fire. Now the 8 alleged perpetrators they have been identified.

In all they are 39 people died in Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican city on the border with the United States. These are Central American and Venezuelan migrants. The prosecutor specializing in human rights, Sara Irene Herrerias, said that the accused guards “would have done nothing to save the migrants from the flames”, and will now have to answer for their actions in the context of an investigation for murder and harm to public property.

The gates had been left closed, and the migrants were trapped. “At the moment – he underlined in a press conference – we have located these eight people, presumably responsible for the events, who are answering the questions of the investigators”. According to Rodríguez they are two federal agents, a state agent for immigration and five members of an unspecified private security company. Mexican President Obrador has assured that there will be “no impunity”.