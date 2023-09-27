Mexico’s Seismic Activity: Latest Earthquake Report for Wednesday, September 27

Did you feel the last tremor? Consult the report on the earthquakes in Mexico today, Wednesday, September 27, with official information provided by the National Seismological Service (SSN).

Check the information on the latest earthquake in Mexico today, Wednesday, September 27, according to the official report of the National Seismological Service (SSN). Follow the preventive instructions offered by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) in the event of an emergency case from the main seismic cities of the national territory such as Mexico City (CDMX), Guerrero, Oaxaca, Jalisco, Chiapas, Guerrero, Baja California, among others.

Tremor in Mexico today, Wednesday, September 27

According to the SSN, Mexico registers about 90 earthquakes per year with a magnitude greater than 4 degrees on the Richter scale. Due to this high seismic activity, the SSN has developed a plan to collect and distribute accurate data on telluric movements in record time through the official website of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), under the supervision and approval of the researchers.

