Miami International Airport Announces Direct Flights to Europe on the Rise

Miami International Airport (MIA) is making waves once again as it continues to solidify its position as the busiest airport in South Florida. This week, the excitement grew with the announcement of multiple direct flights from Miami to European countries like Norway, Denmark, and Sweden.

The airport has long been a key hub for tourists and residents looking to travel to Europe directly, and the options are only expanding. Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has resumed direct flights from South Florida to Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, offering seasonal flights until May 2024. This marks the third year in a row that SAS has operated this seasonal service from Miami.

Jasmin Utter, the general director of SAS for the Americas, explained to the Miami Herald, “Florida is a very popular destination for Scandinavians.” Utter also noted that Miamians are finding new connection alternatives in Europe and ways to reach other destinations on the continent. “More and more people are not only exploring Scandinavia but also using Scandinavian airports as connecting points to travel to other places in Europe,” added Utter.

This expansion of flights from Miami to Europe doesn’t stop there. Last September, the Norwegian low-cost airline Norse Atlantic began flying from Miami airport to London Gatwick and Oslo, with plans to add direct flights from Miami to Paris and Berlin in December. Additionally, Finnair is expected to open a direct route to Helsinki this month.

Looking towards the future, a new option to travel to Europe from Miami will open on March 31, 2024, with the airline LEVEL offering three weekly frequencies between Miami and Barcelona, Spain. This new route will provide travelers with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture, gastronomy, and art of Barcelona while also offering connections to other European destinations from El Prat.

With the increasing availability and variety of direct flights from Miami to Europe, the airport is becoming an even more attractive and convenient option for travelers looking to explore the continent.

