This is how Partizan’s ace spoke about the huge success of the black and whites in the Euroleague

Source: MN Press/YouTube/Sports Club

Partizan’s playing legend and former official Miroslav Mića Berić was delighted by winning against Monaco and placing the black and whites in the playoffs of the Euroleague. In the “Sport Club” studio, he spoke about the great success of the team Željko Obradović.

“Of course, it’s not over here, this is just the beginning, but it’s great. I congratulate the players, the coach, the club for the great success in the first season in this format. To go to the playoffs like that is a great thing. Before the end, we secured the Top 8 , but not everything ends here, but appetites grow. Here I mean the position, because in the last round against Panathinaikos with a victory we can reach the fifth place, until the playoff game against Monaco. If Fenerbahçe loses against Zvezda in Pionir and Maccabi loses against Real Madrid, Partizan would be fifth,” said Berić.

“With the victory against Panathinaikos, we can’t even be seventh. We have a great situation. It’s a great success and they should celebrate, but we have a round that is not a show, and we hold the key in our hands. If we win, we are sixth or fifth. Great and we can, why not? Those are quite possible results in my opinion, for Red Star to beat Fenerbahce and for Real to beat Maccabi in Tel Aviv,” he added.

The legendary shooter also talked about the tension that the players inevitably felt before the “over” of the Top 8 phase against the fourth-placed Monaco. He compared that pressure to the one from last season, in the match against Bursa in the shock-elimination from the Eurocup in the Arena. “There was a lot of pressure in our heads, we all have the last season and what happened, Bursa, in our heads. I want what I said, that we decide whether to go, and not to pray to God whether Olympiakos will play well against Baskonia The players should enjoy themselves, so in seven days we have a no less important match, because it can bring us a lot. I have absolutely no doubts about the victory against Panathinaikos and that this success will be celebrated, we will have to listen to other results as well. Already on Friday we will to know that Fener lost to Zvezda, and to listen to what is happening from Tel Aviv. We will know before the game,” Berić added.