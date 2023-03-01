She died this morning Michelle Boldrinithe 39-year-old Italian tourist hospitalized for six days at the Aga Khan hospital in Mombasa, in Kenya, following the fire of the Watamu Barracuda Inn resort where he was on vacation. The woman, who was originally from Adrara San Martino and lived in Sarnico, in the province of Bergamo, had immediately appeared in serious condition. She was hospitalized in intensive care, she developed complications and got worse day after day.

The 39-year-old’s mother landed this morning (March 1, 2023) in the Kenyan city, assisted by the Italian Embassy which, through the honorary Consulate, has followed the story from the outset in contact with the local authorities. Just in the past few hours, a social appeal had been launched from the hospital, and then from the family and the travel agency that had organized the stay, to find blood to save the woman. Many had responded.

Michela Boldrini, travel enthusiast and secretary in a company, was on vacation with a cousin from Valtellina, who was also burned but is now out of danger. Three Italian tourists hospitalized in Mombasa for the fire. The flames had been fanned by the strong wind and quickly spread through the structures with makuti (palm leaf) roofs, destroying the entire complex. In the resort they were 180 Italian touristsmost of whom had escaped to safety by fleeing to the beach.

