World

by admin
by mondopalermo.it – ​​37 minutes ago

As hot as unexpected confession of Michelle Hunziker on ex-husband Eros Ramazzotti. The Swiss presenter also managed to leave you speechless Pius and Amedeo. Guest of the first episode of Happy Eveningthe new show of the comic duo aired in prime time on Canale 5 on Friday 24 March, between laughter and jokes, we inevitably ended up talking about his relationship with Eros Ramazzotti. the jab of the comedians: “You and Eros, in moments of singleness, have you ever called back?”. To which, Michelle Hunziker promptly replied… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Michelle Hunziker from Pio and Amedeo: “Eros Ramazzotti and I did some ‘recall’…” – THE VIDEO appeared 37 minutes ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».

