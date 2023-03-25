Payment is approaching pensions of April, on the 3rd for those who receive the bank or postal transfer. Although we are just over mid-March, the dates for the payment of April 2023 pensions are already available at the Italian Post Offices throughout Italy. In addition, this month for many the check will be larger thanks to the adjustment for inflation. Anyone who didn’t receive it in March will in fact get it next month. Now let’s see the calendar in detail.

Pensions April 2023: payment dates

Retirees should receive the check between April 1 and 7, 2023. Those who have chosen automatic debit from their current account could see their pension credited around Monday April 3, 2023. For cash withdrawals, however, the same rules are followed as Always. Citizens will have to go to the Post Offices based on alphabetical order and on the day on which the first letter of the surname was assigned. The order should be as follows:

letter A – B Saturday 1st April

letter C – D Monday 3 April

letter E – K Tuesday 4 April

letter L – O Wednesday 5 April

letter P – R Thursday 6 April

letter S – Z on Friday 7 April

In any case, you can check the payment dates of theInps in the citizen’s social security file. To access it you must have SPID, electronic identity card (CIE) or national service card (CNS). We also remind you that it is possible to delegate someone to withdraw the pension and the application to the INPS, which will carry out the appropriate checks, can also be carried out in a subsequent phase. While awaiting the check, the online request system for Quota 103 became available.

