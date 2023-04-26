Microsoft announces five Redfall-themed Limited Edition controllers

Microsoft announced today five versions in Limited Edition of the Xbox controller, each dedicated to the four protagonists and the vampires of RedfallArkane’s new FPS coming next week.

The five controllers are obtainable via the Xbox Design Lab sitewith the possibility of customizing all the details and the logo screen printed on the bottomat the price of 79.99 euros each: if you want to give a more “vampiric” edge to your gaming sessions, you only have to configure your controller!