Microsoft finally releases the new Xbox Home

Microsoft today announced the staggered release of the nuovo update per Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One which finally introduces the new Xbox Homethe home screen of our consoles that we will find improved and optimized thanks to community feedback to provide a more pleasant experience both in terms of ergonomics and visual aspect.

The update will be released in waves for groups of users, so some may get it right away while others may get it even in a few weeks, so don’t worry if you don’t see it right away on your console. Here are all the features of the new Home redesign:

1: Simplify access to Library, Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, Search and Settings at the top of Home by introducing a quick access menu. 2: Crea more space for custom wallpaper simplifying the layout and putting recently played games and other content and apps at the bottom of the screen. 3: Add an option to change the background according to the game which is highlighting in the recent games list. 4: Enhance game discovery by introducing curated and custom game listings for you. 5: Allows you to customize your gaming experience by pinning your favorite games, curated groups and system groups as Quick Resume in Home. 6: Helps you find out what’s going on in your community with the updated Friends and Community Updates row. 7: Shows you what apps and media are available with a Watch and Listen icon and a list of entertainment apps.

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S