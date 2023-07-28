Africa: Second summit with Russia begins tomorrow

The second summit between Africa and Russia is scheduled for July 27 and 28 in St. Petersburg, four years after the one in Sochi. This summit will be a new test to reassess the position of African countries in the face of the invasion of Ukraine, widely condemned by the international community. Looking at attendance can certainly help to orient oneself in the new global and African geopolitical order: Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who was not present on the Russian trip of the African peace delegation a few weeks ago due to Covid, will be present and will speak on the occasion of a panel, and this is so far the most prestigious presence confirmed at the St. Petersburg summit.

In a vote at the United Nations on February 23, 2023, the African position had significantly evolved from the previous year.

Among the member countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (Waemu), it is clear that Ivory Coast and Benin, which officially condemn the invasion of Ukraine, will not be present in Russia. Mali, on the other hand, will be there with Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga: given its security relations with Russia, with the Wagner group officially engaged as a military instructor, Bamako had voted against the resolution condemning Russia at the United Nations, which not surprising. Eritrea also supported Russia on that occasion and will attend the summit. However, in the UN vote in February, a dozen African countries chose to abstain, while others followed Cameroon’s example by not participating in the vote.

The main theme of the St. Petersburg summit will be the degree of participation of African countries. The organizers have been careful in presenting the program of speeches, focusing on the topics that will be addressed and simply insisting on the Russian speakers and a few others. One therefore wonders whether the heads of state who went to Russia last June to negotiate peace will return again. In February 2023, Senegal did not take part in the vote calling for the departure of Russian troops from Ukraine, but its president was part of the African mediation delegation that visited Ukraine and Russia in June: President Macky Sall he says “determined” to promote peace. Then there is the position of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in conflict of interest between the G20 countries, mostly hostile to Russia, and the BRICS, which have a more nuanced position. However, Ramaphosa could choose not to travel to St. Petersburg and wait for South Africa to host the BRICS summit a month later.

The position of Ethiopia, Algeria and Egypt is more delicate: these three countries have strong economic relations with Russia. Egypt has expressed its disagreement with the invasion of Ukraine in February 2023, Algeria and Ethiopia for their part abstained and continue to maintain consistent relations with Russia. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

