If extreme heat were the norm, how would our bodies react?

0
The heat of these days is certainly anomalous but there is a real risk that similar extreme heat waves will always become common in the coming years due to climate change. Transforming into something we will have to learn to live with, to defend ourselves not only on the hottest days of the year, but also from the cumulative effects that prolonged exposure to high temperatures has on our physical and psychological health.
See also Bruce Willis, the disease: frontotemporal dementia diagnosed. The family: "There is no cure, help us"