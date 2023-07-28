Home » If extreme heat were the norm, how would our bodies react?
Health

If extreme heat were the norm, how would our bodies react?

by admin
If extreme heat were the norm, how would our bodies react?

The heat of these days is certainly anomalous but there is a real risk that similar extreme heat waves will always become common in the coming years due to climate change. Transforming into something we will have to learn to live with, to defend ourselves not only on the hottest days of the year, but also from the cumulative effects that prolonged exposure to high temperatures has on our physical and psychological health.

See also  Bruce Willis, the disease: frontotemporal dementia diagnosed. The family: "There is no cure, help us"

You may also like

The Impact of Ultra-Processed Foods on Nutrition and...

Is it true that beer flushes the kidneys?...

Eating as a Political Act: Introducing GoE Wellness...

Tumors, is Hodgkin’s lymphoma always treated with radiotherapy?...

Biosmilars play an increasing role in the treatment...

Starlab Srl / Ministry of Health

The Link Between Bananas and Cholesterol: Exploring the...

Heart disease: why heart patients often sleep poorly...

Cheap electric car reviews and road tests to...

Healthy blood pressure: ski squat instead of jogging

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy