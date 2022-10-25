Three Palestinians were killed and 19 others were injured in clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in Nablus, according to reports released by Palestinians. An IDF spokesperson announced that Israeli forces were operating in Nablus and further information will be released later.

During the night a large number of soldiers broke in and a video shows heavy clashes between Israelis and Palestinians.

According to Jerusalem Post they were members of the terrorist group Lions’ Den the target of Israeli forces.