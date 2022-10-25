Home World Middle East: 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on the West Bank
World

Middle East: 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on the West Bank

by admin
Middle East: 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on the West Bank

Three Palestinians were killed and 19 others were injured in clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in Nablus, according to reports released by Palestinians. An IDF spokesperson announced that Israeli forces were operating in Nablus and further information will be released later.

During the night a large number of soldiers broke in and a video shows heavy clashes between Israelis and Palestinians.

According to Jerusalem Post they were members of the terrorist group Lions’ Den the target of Israeli forces.

See also  Two Departments: Further Strengthening the Monitoring and Investigation of Grain Machine Harvest Loss_Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Usa, shooting in a high school in Missouri:...

Rosie Grant, the student who cooks the recipes...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 25 October

Macron from the Pope with Kant’s book: “Let’s...

Biden says delaying announcing whether to participate in...

Moscow, Russian anchorman who had asked to “burn...

Korean Air flight overruns Cebu airport runway, causing...

US, Missouri high school shooting: three dead, including...

Hong Kong adds 5,535 confirmed cases and 4...

Political instability, business confidence collapses, UK output falls...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy