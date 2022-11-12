According to American media projections, the Democrat Mark Kelly won in Arizona. Kelly beat the Republican Blake Masterssupported by Donald Trump, and thus maintains a key seat in the Senate for liberals. And it’s head to head now in the Senate between the Republicans and the Democrats. When there are still two seats left to fill (one will be assigned by the ballot of December 6 in Georgia), conservatives and liberals can count on 49 seats each on the 51 needed for the check.

Meanwhile the Democrat Adrian Fontes was appointed Secretary of State in Arizona. Fontes beat Mark Finchem, a member of the far-right Oat Keepers group, supporter of Donald Trump’s theory of the stolen vote and one of the protesters of the January 6 assault on Congress.