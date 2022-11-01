American rapper Kirshnik Khari Ball, known as Takeoff and a member of the hip hop group Migos, was killed at the age of 28 in Houston, Texas during a shooting in a bowling alley. The incident took place around half past two in the morning local time. The rapper was in the bowling alley, from which shortly before his death he had posted a selfie, together with another member of the Migos: Quavo, a record producer who was also his uncle. The TMZ website, which also obtained a video of the incident, reported a shooting following an altercation during which a bullet hit the rapper in the head.

According to police sources, two other people were shot and taken to hospital in private vehicles. Their condition is unknown. Takeoff died on the spot while Quavo, who the images show in the act of rescuing him, was unharmed.