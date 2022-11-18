Home World Migrants, France: “A bad gesture from Rome, but it is important to continue working together”. 123 of the 234 migrants on the Ocean Viking rejected
The Italian refusal to welcome the Ocean Viking was “a bad gesture”, but “the important thing is to continue the cooperation”. The comment, quoted by Bfmtv, comes today from the Elysium. However, the French position appears more softened than before, when government spokesman Olivier Veran announced a halt to the relocation of 3,000 migrants from Italy. Now the Elysium is letting it be known that “the people who landed in Toulon will be discounted by those who are welcomed this year in solidarity with Italy”. There were 234 migrants on board the Ocean Viking. Of the 234 people rescued by the Ocean Viking in the Mediterranean, 189 adults who had been taken to a ‘waiting area’ set up in Giens were interrogated by the French Refugee Protection Office, the transalpine interior ministry said. of stateless persons (Ofpra), which issued 123 unfavorable opinions. Furthermore, of the 44 minors who were on board, news emerged yesterday that 26 had fled from the specific reception center to which they had been taken.

France, it is explained, “must be able to build a strategy that conforms to our principles and looks reality in the face. The President stands by our principles: to protect those who fight for freedom in their countries”. “Migratory pressure has grown strongly in recent years in Europe and our rules were not built for this situation”, says the Elysée.

