The expiry in June of the contracts of Alex Sandro and Cuadrado, added to the importance of Danilo also as a central defender, requires Juve, indeed it would have required already since last summer, to plan a succession on the flanks. But with the fragile De Sciglio as the only replacement, the blanket of staff proved to be short in the immediate future, clearly indicating the black and white priority for the January transfer market. Initially identified on the left-handed side, then shifting attention to the right wing.