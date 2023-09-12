Migrants, media: “Germany has stopped welcoming people from Italy”. And France locks down its borders

The Germania has blocked the selection processes of asylum seekers arriving from Italy under the “voluntary solidarity mechanism“. Just as 4 thousand landings were reported in Lampedusa in 24 hours, the German newspaper Welt revealed that the German government sent a letter to Palazzo Chigi last August to announce the step back. News already confirmed by the German Ministry of the Interior which, in the press itself, justified the decision with the “strong migratory pressure towards Germany” and the “continuing suspension of Dublin transfers”: “Italy has been informed” that the processes of selecting migrants for redistribution would have been “postponed until further notice”, it says.

Meanwhile, on the opposite front also the France has decided to tighten border controls further: the Interior Minister announced, during a visit to Menton, his intention to strengthen the fight against illegal immigration at the border with Italy, where the pressure It is increasing. At the end of April, the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, had announced the dispatch of 150 more gendarmes and policemen, given the doubling of the number of migrants arriving on the Italian coasts compared to the same period in 2022. Many of the migrants, the French sources repeat, try to continue their journey by crossing the border and enter France. “We have a 100% increase in flowswhich affects the Maritime Alps and the entire Alpine region,” Darmanin told journalists after a visit to the Menton border post.

Here then, the mobile force units, policemen or gendarmes, will pass and 2 in 4, to reach a total of over 200 people. The soldiers assigned to night reconnaissance in the mountains as part of the “Sentinels” operation will increase from 60 to 120, and the number of customs officers will also be doubled, Darmanin announced.

Law enforcement agencies deployed at the border will also be able to use drones to monitor crossing points and the immigration bill, which arrives in Parliament in the autumn, plans to expand the strip of territory within which migrants can be rejected. It is currently 20km. The minister also announced a strengthening of the fight against “passeurs”which help migrants to cross the border clandestinely: “Many technological tools, better organization and in the spring, I hope, legislation that will help us further in the fight,” underlined Darmanin, admitting that numerous factors, such as instability in the Sahel , migratory pressure will further increase.