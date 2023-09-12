Italy gets scared but joins France in the Euro semi-finals

The Blues are set. Fallers Monday evening of Romania in the quarter-finals of the Euro (3-0), the Olympic champions will be opposed in the semi-finals to the reigning European and world champions Italy, winners this Tuesday evening of the Netherlands in pain (3-2: 19-25, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 15-12). This summit clash for a place in the final will take place on Thursday in Rome.

A little earlier today in Bari, Poland validated its ticket to the last four by beating Serbia (3-1: 26-28, 25-15, 36-34, 25-17). The 2022 world vice-champions, bronze medalists of Euro 2021, will face Slovenia on Thursday in Rome for a place in the final.

