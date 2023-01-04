Home World Migrants, sovereign Sweden says no to the agreement on the distribution of asylum seekers by 2023
Migrants, sovereign Sweden says no to the agreement on the distribution of asylum seekers by 2023

Migrants, sovereign Sweden says no to the agreement on the distribution of asylum seekers by 2023

The European Union will not be able, in 2023, to reach an agreement on the distribution of asylum seekers among the countries. He stated it to the Financial Times the Swedish presidency, which assumed office for the first half of the year on 1 January.

The British newspaper recalls that refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine and illegal arrivals in Europe via the Mediterranean and the Balkans have reached levels not seen since 2015, increasing pressure on EU countries to approve the often postponed “pact on migrants” , proposed by the Commission in 2020, which aims to reduce the impact of flows on countries of first arrival. “We will try to advance the work – declared the Swedish permanent representative to the European institutions, Lars Danielsson – but it will not be possible to complete it during the Swedish presidency”.

