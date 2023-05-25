Mihajlović and Kvržić reinforce Borac | Sport

Nemanja Mihajlović and Zoran Kvržić will be the first reinforcements of FK Borac in the summer transfer window.

Nemanja Mihajlović, who plays on the wing, spent this season in the ranks of Sloga Doboj, and went through the youth school of FK Rad from Belgrade. He launched into the football orbit after the season spent in Partizan.

After leaving Humska Street, Mihajlović still wore the jerseys of Herenven, Polish Arka, Turkish Boluspor, Balikerispor, and Subotica Spartak.

Mihajlović is known as a fast-footed winger and should be a great reinforcement for the Banja Luka club in the offensive part of the game.

Zoran Kvržić, former member of the BiH national team, he spent the last season in the ranks of Šibenik. He was born in Teslić on August 7, 1988, and he spent most of his career in Croatian clubs, and he played in Turkey and Italy, and also wore the jersey of Moldovan Šerif.

They expect Kvržić in Borac to bring stability in the back line, and with his offensive qualities on the flanks, he will additionally strengthen the offensive part of the “red and blue” game.