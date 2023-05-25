sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing his brother

That October 25, 2022, Córdoba shook. In the Rosedal Anexo neighborhood, a man he killed his brother after scamming and threatening him. Seven months later, in the 5th Crime Chamber, an abbreviated trial was held in which the defendant Ariel Eduardo Pereyra (47) admitted the charges and received a 12-year prison sentence for the murder of his brother, the taxi driver Sandro Alejandro Pereyra (52).

Ariel Pereyra was a cocaine user who, despite his brother Sandro’s sympathetic attitude, had negative attitudes towards him.

The older one protected him, helped him with his drug use, sheltered him, but the younger one did not reciprocate with good treatment.

That October 25, Ariel entered a warehouse where his taxi driver brother kept numerous valuables. According to the indictment, he took four car tires and a bicycle belonging to Sandro’s daughter. The tires were sold to a third party and the bike disappeared forever.

When Sandro complained about the items he had taken, Ariel got angry, threatened him and told him that he was going to burn down his house. Given this, to protect the taxi from him, Sandro went to take the vehicle with which he worked to a relative’s garage, but was intercepted by Ariel in another car, in a clear attitude of harassment.

When both brothers got out of the vehicles, at the intersection of Olivares and Echeverría streets, in front of Parque de la Vida, Ariel began to attack his brother and attacked him with a knife.

The aggression was very violent and without contemplation.

In total, Ariel cut Sandro 12 times in different parts of his body. 11 of the injuries were superficial and mostly the result of the defensive attitude of the victim. But another stiletto hit the neck and severed an artery.

Sandro managed to communicate with his wife, while he was transferred in his taxi to the Mercy Hospital. He entered practically lifeless, bled to death.

Abandoned. Ariel Pereyra’s white Chevrolet Corsa was left abandoned in the vicinity of Parque de la Vida. (Gentleness)

After the attack, Ariel Pereyra abandoned the Chevrolet Corsa in which he was traveling and fled on foot. Was several days on the run, until the police managed to locate him and detained him a few days later, on November 3.

The investigation of this crime, carried out by the Family and Gender Violence prosecutor Pablo Cuenca Tagle, was quick and the defense did not present opposition appeals, so the file was quickly sent to trial.

In the 5th Crime Chamber, prosecutor Marcelo Fenoll proposed an abbreviated trial, with a sentence of 12 years, four years above the minimum of the scale for a simple homicide.

The accusation included four facts, three to the detriment of Sandro -fraud, threats and homicide- and a threat to another older brother.

The trial in a one-person courtroom in charge of the vocal María Susana Beatriz Blanc Gercizich of Scapellato began with the outright acceptance of all the charges by the defendant Ariel Pereyra. Neither he nor the defense questioned the amount of the sentence requested by the prosecutor (after the agreement) and accepted the 12 years of confinement.

The problem of drug use by the defendant arose in the debate, a recurring scourge in the courts when analyzing the reasons for crimes, particularly attacks that end in homicide. This week, in the same 5th Crime Chamber, another trial was held with another conviction for homicide between brothers, also under the influence of drug use.