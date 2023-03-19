March 18, 202321:51

Ansa In Milan, anarchists at the end of the procession organized to remember the murder of Davide Cesare, known as “Dax”killed on March 16, 2003, have daubed walls and caused damage. The event, which ended with a few moments of tension but without incidentwas called for the twentieth anniversary of thekilling of the 26-year-old from the Orso social centerduring what was renamed “the black night” of Milan, by three men attributable to the far right. Over 4,000 participants, 3,500 according to the Police Headquarters.

Behind him the procession left

a trail of writing on the walls from piazzale Loreto – where the names of 15 martyrs of the fascist massacre of August 1944 were spelled out, and where the corpses of Benito Mussolini, Claretta Petacci and the killed hierarchs were hung upside down –

up to Crescenzago. Here, for the “three days” in memory of Dax, a disused building was occupied.

Damage to bank branches In via Durante, at the beginning of the route, a mural was drawn: “Dax: 2003-2023”, to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the murder and the facade of the Fideuram headquarters was daubed with water balloons of paint. Just as the one of the Bper branch in via Leoncavallo recorded damage, whose window was broken and vandalized with various inscriptions in memory of Dax, and Fausto and Iaio, the two representatives of the historic Milanese social center killed on 18 March, in 1978, by hands that went unpunished.

Voltage, firecrackers, but no accidents However, there were no feared incidents that a hypothesized presence of “hard” anarchists from various European countries could have caused. Massive presence of police forces throughout the procession, especially to protect sensitive targets. Palpable tension, explosion of firecrackers, insults to the police, but there were no accidents. In the damage count, in addition to the soiling, there was damage to a car, while some protesters also vandalized two public transport shelters.

“Piantedosi at the stake” and “Let’s reopen the sinkholes” In the “Anti-fascist and anti-capitalist” procession, the issues of occupied houses, exploitation in the workplace, overcrowding in prisons, suicides, the 41 bis found space. Among the innumerable writings along the way “Piantedosi al rogo”, “Let’s reopen the sinkholes” and “You will pay dearly, we will smash everything, free Alfredo”. In via Leoncavallo, three demonstrators climbed a ladder to the roof of a room with umbrellas and smoke bombs and created a “Partizan 161” graffiti. Partizan Belgrade is a football club directly emanating from the Yugoslav partisan army that opposed the Nazis.

