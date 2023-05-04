Milan-Cremonese, CM’s report cards: De Ketelaere soft, Pioli guilty. Díaz and Kalulu disastrous | First page

MILAN

Maignan 6: can do nothing about Okereke’s goal.

Calabria 5,5: a lot of running but also little lucidity.

Rabbit 4;5: very negative moment for the French defender who gets joked by Okereke in a tragicomic way on the occasion of the goal.

Thiaw 5: participate in the defensive omelette with Kalulu, a big spot on a good performance.

Ballo-Toure 5.5: pushes little and defends badly.

Bennacer 6: try to find some passing lines in the density created by the grey-red midfield, he succeeds in alternating current. (From 1st St Krunick 6.5: try to shake her up with grit and good ideas. Carnesecchi denies him the winning goal in the last second)

Vrankx 6: plays an excellent first half, directing operations. He drops conspicuously in the distance (from 30 ‘st Tonali av)

Saelemaekers 6.5: certainly the best of his for long stretches of the game. Quick and snappy, a goal was disallowed for a millimeter of offside. (From 30th St Messiah 6: enters the game well and propitiates the own goal that fixes the result at 1-1)

De Ketelaere 5: on 21′ of the first half he reads well a defensive mistake by Cremonese but then he’s too soft in front of Carnesecchi. He always travels in first gear and never changes gears. Another missed opportunity. (From 17th St Leo 5.5: he closes too much with his right foot and devours a sensational ball-goal)

Diaz 4,5: misses a goal into an empty net, repeats himself shortly after waiting too long before finishing on goal. Evening to forget.

Origi 5,5: he plays more as a left winger than as a central striker, he moves a lot but never has the play that can break the game. (from the 17’st Giroud 5,5: never sees the ball)

All. Pioli 4.5: the formation is still wrong, losing two more precious points for the standings.

CREMONESE

Carnesecchi 7.5: at least three super saves, he deserves the national team.

Sernicola 6.5: ordered tactically, always precise from a technical point of view.

Chiriches 6.5: Unravel several intricate situations. (from 28’st Ghiglione sv)

Lochoshvili 6: rude ma efficace.

Vasquez 6: see Comrade Lochoshvili.

Benassi 5.5: can’t get into the game (from 11′ st Valeri 5.5: his entry makes Cremonese change gear. But he eats a goal already scored)

Meité 6: good game as an ex for the Frenchman.

Pickel 4.5: the punch with which he hits Tonali is bad. Cowardly gesture and deserved red card.

Galdames 5.5: he has to try to play in the frontline and he succeeds on rare occasions.

Buonaiuto 5.5: little to tell the grandchildren. (from 11th Okereke 7: score a great goal by driving the Milan defense crazy)

Afena-Gyan 5.5: kicks for the first time towards Maignan’s goal in the 50th minute. And it is also the only noteworthy action of his match. (from 28’st Ferrari sv)

Herds Ballardini 6.5: gave credibility, tactical order and courage to the Cremonese: applause regardless of what the final result will be.