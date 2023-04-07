Milan failed to beat Empoli at home ahead of the Champions League quarter-final match against Napoli, which will be played next Wednesday.

Source: EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI/ANSA

After a magnificent away victory over the leader and likely new champion Napoli (0:4), the Rossoneri “remained at zero” tonight in the home duel with Empoli, giving Stefano Pioli a headache before the important match that comes next Wednesday:

AC MILAN – EMPOLI 0:0

On April 12, the defending champions will welcome the Neapolitans in the first match of the quarterfinals of the Champions League, but in a not very good mood.

Pioli’s team took a step back in the fight for direct placement in the European elite next year, and 23 shots were not enough for them to triumph over the team from the lower part of the table!

Alesnadro Florenzi even hit the goal frame fifteen minutes before the end, Olivier Giroud did not crown the zicer-situation in which he found himself in the 88th minute, and then in the 89th minute he still managed to shake the net.

However, despite the huge celebration on the field and in the stands, the goal had to be disallowed because the best scorer in the history of the French national team sent the ball into the net with his hand.

SERIES A – 29th round

Friday:

Salernitana – Inter 1:1 (0:1)

/Kandreva 90 – Gosens 6/

Lece – Napoli 1:2 (0:1)

/Di Frančesko 52 – Di Lorenco 18, Galo 64 aug/

Milan – Empoli 0:0

Saturday:

Udineze – Monca (12.30)

Fiorentina – Spezia (2:30 p.m.)

Atalanta – Bologna (16.30)

Sampdoria – Cremonese (16.30)

Turin – Rome (18.30)

Verona – Sassuolo (18.30)

Lazio – Juventus (20.45)

(mondo.ba)