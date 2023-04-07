Home World milan empoli | Sports | Football
World

milan empoli | Sports | Football

by admin
milan empoli | Sports | Football

Milan failed to beat Empoli at home ahead of the Champions League quarter-final match against Napoli, which will be played next Wednesday.

Source: EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI/ANSA

After a magnificent away victory over the leader and likely new champion Napoli (0:4), the Rossoneri “remained at zero” tonight in the home duel with Empoli, giving Stefano Pioli a headache before the important match that comes next Wednesday:

AC MILAN – EMPOLI 0:0

On April 12, the defending champions will welcome the Neapolitans in the first match of the quarterfinals of the Champions League, but in a not very good mood.

Pioli’s team took a step back in the fight for direct placement in the European elite next year, and 23 shots were not enough for them to triumph over the team from the lower part of the table!

Alesnadro Florenzi even hit the goal frame fifteen minutes before the end, Olivier Giroud did not crown the zicer-situation in which he found himself in the 88th minute, and then in the 89th minute he still managed to shake the net.

However, despite the huge celebration on the field and in the stands, the goal had to be disallowed because the best scorer in the history of the French national team sent the ball into the net with his hand.

SERIES A – 29th round

Friday:

Salernitana – Inter 1:1 (0:1)
/Kandreva 90 – Gosens 6/

Lece – Napoli 1:2 (0:1)
/Di Frančesko 52 – Di Lorenco 18, Galo 64 aug/

Milan – Empoli 0:0

Saturday:

Udineze – Monca (12.30)

See also  France, roadblocks and shops damaged: protest against pension reform continues – Video

Fiorentina – Spezia (2:30 p.m.)

Atalanta – Bologna (16.30)

Sampdoria – Cremonese (16.30)

Turin – Rome (18.30)

Verona – Sassuolo (18.30)

Lazio – Juventus (20.45)

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

You may also like

Bologna transfer market / He can sign but...

the benefits you did not know about

Latvia introduces mandatory military service | Info

the moments immediately following the shooting – Corriere...

Tel Aviv, car crashes into the crowd: an...

Israel, a car crashes into the crowd in...

News Udinese – The return of Marì /...

Schlein presents the secretariat of the new Pd....

Jelena Rozga concert in Arena | Fun

Tokyo imminent, that’s when we can play it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy