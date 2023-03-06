The toll from the robbery against passers-by near the Central station this afternoon in Milan by two men who did not hesitate to injure those who reacted to the attacks rises to six injured. In fact, according to 118 reports, six people were affected, one of whom was treated on the spot, while the other five were transported to hospital, two of whom were in serious condition.

The first intervention of rescuers, who arrived on the spot with medical vehicles and ambulances, is in via Sammartini 45 at 17.40, where there was a 34-year-old Spanish woman with a trauma to her face, attacked by the two with her bare hands and beaten, who went to the San Paolo hospital in Milan in yellow code, and a 58-year-old Salvadoran who suffered a slight wound to a hand, medicated on site.

The second attack in viale Brianza

Ten minutes later, and not far away, in viale Brianza at number 27, there was an aftermath of the same attack, but with more serious results. A 68-year-old man who was hit with a blow to the shoulder was left on the ground, which perhaps severed an artery causing the loss of a lot of blood, and who was transported in code red to the Niguarda hospital, in serious condition, in addition to a 57-year-old always stabbed (or perhaps with a cutter) in the arm, taken in red code to the San Carlo hospital in Milan, as well as another man who suffered a stab wound to the chest, taken in yellow to the Polyclinic, and a woman with a stab wound to the neck, also sent in yellow, to the Polyclinic.

According to a first hypothesis, the wounded men would have intervened to defend one or both of the attacked women, but it is not clear whether in the course of a single episode, and whether it occurred in via Sammartini or in viale Brianza, both streets close to of the Central Station. Certainly the 118 intervened in two different ways with different injuries but it is also not excluded that the attackers were chased or intercepted at a later time.

One of the alleged perpetrators of the attacks, blocked by the Volunteers and taken to the police station, was in turn transported in green code to the Fatebenefratelli.