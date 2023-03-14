The Municipality of Milan has stopped transcribing the foreign birth certificates of children born to same-parent couples in Italy. The suspension of the registrations comes after a circular from the Prefect of Milan which, according to what has been learned, in turn consulted the Ministry of the Interior. The prefecture, to request the interruption of the transcripts, referred to law 40 of 2004, the law on medically assisted procreation, which is permitted only to couples formed by people of different sexes. A law that also prohibits surrogacy. Faced with this circular, Mayor Sala could do nothing but suspend the registrations.

The mayor of Milan himself today immediately met the ‘rainbow’ families and their representatives and explained this difficulty to them. However, Sala also confirmed that this will become his “political battle” with the government. And that it is also a “political battle”, testifies to the note released by the municipal councilor of the Brothers of Italy Matteo Forte. “Sala has bent the law to his ideological battles,” commented Forte.

“To tell the truth – he added – it is not that today the illegitimacy of that act claimed from the Milano Pride stage is being discovered. In fact, the undersigned, already on the day after those statements on July 5, wrote a letter to the Prefect, who replied on February 1 last year declaring that he really interested the Viminale in the matter. Whether my initiative contributed to today’s outcome is of little interest to me. What interests me instead is that the right won out”. Alessia Crocini, president of “Rainbow Families” also spoke on the matter in the evening.

“The mayor of Milan had to give in to the pressure of the Meloni government and in the end the decision came painful and unjust,” said Crocini. “Mayor Sala has informed us that he will block the transcripts of foreign birth certificates of children with two fathers and the formation of Italian birth certificates with two mothers, as guaranteed in recent years in the Lombard capital”. “We are aware – added Crocini – of how much this government is working to remove any minimum right of citizenship from same-parent families in Italy”. But “boys and girls with two mothers and two fathers already exist in Italy, the Piantedosi ministers and the premier Meloni – he added – get over it”.

Read the full article on ANSA.it