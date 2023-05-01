Milena Kačavenda supported Nataša Šavija | Entertainment

Nataša Šavija received words of support from Milena Kačevenda, and once again fired at Stefan Karić.

Source: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

As she stated, he allegedly pulled her and hit her in front of the toilet of a restaurant, and she is currently in intensive care, her cheekbone is broken and something is wrong with her eye. The police are intensively searching for Stefan, while his father Osman Karić also spoke to the media, stating that he was taken aback and that he had no information about his son. Soon, the godmother of reality show participant Ana Ćurčić, Milena Kačavenda, sent her support to Natasha.

As Milena has repeatedly talked about the violence Ana suffered at the hands of her partner Zvezdan Slavnić, she now once again took the opportunity to strongly condemn violence against women. After the support she received, Nataša spoke out again:

“I hope that each of those scumbags will get what they deserve – restitution! All I want is for the operation to go well and for that bitch to end up where it should, and I’ll keep pushing until that happens. And then I’d be happy to visit him , to see how nice it is for him there. Well, let’s see if he wants to beat prisoners like that, the easiest way is a woman,” she wrote.

Source: Instagram/natasa.savija/printscreen

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are: 0900-011-011, free call, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm 011 2769-466, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm 062304- 560, from 19:00 to 10:00.

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, free of charge.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!