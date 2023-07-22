Milić Vukašinović in the hospital | Entertainment

The former drummer of Bjeli Dugme was admitted to the hospital

Rocker Milić Vukašinović he was urgently admitted to the hospital. Serbian media reports that Vukašinović is in the Emergency Center, where he is awaiting emergency surgery.

Milić confirmed that he went to the Emergency Center, since he has been suffering from pain in his left leg for two weeks.

“I have problems with the veins on my legs, in my left leg, I’ve had one for 15 days, then I came to see what it was and to solve it. One of my veins expanded and pressed on my nerves, now I was on the scanner, I have to operate. I thought it was hard tissue, but it’s an aneurysm. It’s safe for surgery, that doctor who looked at my ultrasound, told me that I have to have surgery immediately, if that aneurysm bursts, he’ll die in two minutes.”



