Miljana Kulić also deals with people who are not in the reality show!

Source: Zadruga official

Participant of numerous reality shows, Miljana Kulić, created a scandal when she insulted the women who were sitting in Pink’s studio watching the live show with the housemates.

During the evening, the presenter joined from the studio Ivana Šopićand while the other co-operative members stood up in turn and answered questions, Miljana closely followed what was happening behind the former reality show participant.

When it was Miljana’s turn to answer, she stood up and asked the leader of the Cooperative: “Why are these bitches laughing behind you?” The presenter asked who she was referring to, and Miljana repeated the same sentence. Ivana Šopić then turned around, but did not reprimand Miljana for the shameful vocabulary.

See:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!