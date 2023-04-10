Simulation of an attack. AND threats in support. On the matter Taiwan tension rises between Chinese e United Statesin response to last week’s meeting in Los Angeles between Taipei President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. China has reported that its “real weapons” equipped fighter jets have conducted “simulated attacks” near Taiwan in operations that, also engaging the aircraft carrier Shandong, they tested “a block around the island”. In this case, numerous H-6K fighters, “which carried ammunition real, they carried out multiple waves of simulated attacks on important targets in Taiwan”, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army reported in a statement, specifying that the aircraft carrier Shandong “participated in today’s exercises”. The Us Navy, for its part, has made it known that its USS Milius missile destroyer today conducted a mission on navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea, near the Isole Spratly, claimed by Beijing. The announcement came just after three days of large-scale military exercises by Chinese forces around Taiwan. The US Navy said “the destroyer’s operation complies with international law”.

In the war of declarations, then, it was the turn of Beijing raise the bar, emphasizing that “Taiwan independence and peace” are “mutually exclusive” scenarios. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin he said in the daily briefing that the “joint sword-sharpening exercises” of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which started on Saturday and should end today aiming to “surround the island”, are “a stern warning to the secessionist forces of Taiwan and their collusion with external forces”, as well as “actions necessary for safeguard national sovereignty and integrity territorial“. Beijing considers Taipei an “inalienable” part of its territory.

Hence the massive deployment of military forces: there are 70 Chinese planes and 11 warships taken over by the Taiwanese armed forces around the island at 6 local time (midnight in Italy). There are 35, however, the planes that have crossed the median line of the Strait of Taiwan and reached Air Defense Identification Area (Adiz) southwest and southeast Taiwan, including 4 J-15s, reporting carrier activity for the first time Shandong. The drills drew condemnation from Taipei and calls for restraint from Washington, which said it was “closely monitoring Beijing’s actions”. Dubbed “Joint Sword,” the three-day exercise – which includes rehearsals of an encirclement of Taiwan – will conclude today, the Eastern Theater command said.Chinese People’s Liberation Army.