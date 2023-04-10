Distressing! On the afternoon of April 4, 3 men and 1 woman jumped off a cliff in the Tianmen Mountain Scenic Area in Zhangjiajie, Hunan. 3 people jumped off, and 1 person was stopped and sent to the hospital for emergency treatment, but died due to ineffective rescue by taking poison beforehand. At present, the remains of the three victims who jumped off the cliff have been found, and their relatives have also rushed to Hunan to deal with related matters.

According to reports from the local government, all four committed suicide and left suicide notes at the scene. The suicide note contained a disclaimer stating that the suicide was their own idea and had nothing to do with others.

What happened to make them leave this world in such a decisive way. When more and more details broke out, I saw too many similarities between them.

The oldest is Liu, who was born in Henan in 1989. Liu’s mother died of cancer when he was 7 years old, and Liu’s father died of cerebral infarction when he was 10 years old. Liu also has two older sisters who were brought up by his grandmother. As the only labor force in the family, Liu went out to work to support his family when he was 16 or 17 years old. He worked as a security guard during his lifetime. Liu had a failed marriage. After the divorce, his 13-year-old son lived with his ex-wife.

The youngest is Chen, a post-00 girl from Neijiang, Sichuan. There are parents and a younger brother at home. Her classmates recalled that Chen used to be very cheerful, worked part-time in a beauty shop, and had a boyfriend who was in a relationship. The girl jumped off the cliff at 3 o’clock in the morning on the Moments, “Good night world, I have decided to be a Sleeping Beauty”. Half an hour before jumping off the cliff, I sent a circle of friends, “Hello world, goodbye”.

Peng, who was born in Hebei, dropped out of junior high school and went out to work. His family is the poorest in the village. He has two older brothers and one younger sister. The two older brothers’ families are also very poor. One of the older brothers and his sister-in-law suffer from mental problems. Three years ago, Peng’s mother passed away, and he never returned home.

Zhang was born in a poor family in Fujian. He is the only child in the family. After graduating from junior high school, he went out to work and did not return home during the Chinese New Year this year.

Every time I typed a word, my heart trembled. People are too familiar with their family background and situation. It is almost a struggle to survive in the cracks of life. They gathered together purposefully because of similar encounters, and disappeared in the spring when the flowers bloomed.

Both are from poor families, both dropped out of school at an early age, and both work outside the home all year round. They both have half the sky or a piece of the sky at home, are under financial pressure, and have no hope of life. Many young people of the same age as them have just left the ivory tower of university after 00, the post-90s have settled down a little, and the post-80s are already in their thirties.

But for them, they have been in the society for many years, after a long journey and wandering, they have tasted the ups and downs. The impact of the poor family environment has accumulated over time, and the pressure of employment and survival has accumulated over time.

They met in a certain place because of some chance, and failed to encourage each other to get out of negative emotions, but ended their lives together in a decisive way in a pessimistic life.

Jumping off the 1500-meter glass plank road, the ending can be imagined, why don’t they know it? But why do you need to take poison beforehand? Maybe they are afraid that they are temporarily afraid and dare not jump off. This kind of mortal heart is too heartbreaking and sad.

Why are some people unable to hold on now? Maybe they lived too hard and tired, life is too heavy to bear.

Just like the 60-year-old man who carried sand to make a living, earning 1 yuan per bag of sand.

In order to raise medical expenses for his family, the seventy-year-old man pretends to be a doll to earn money.

The takeaway boy who was soaked by the heavy rain rushed into the rain after receiving a call from a customer to remind him to order.

There are also female mountain workers on the Golden Summit of Mount Emei.

Who doesn’t want to have smooth sailing, but the hemp rope is only broken at the fine points, and bad luck is only for the poor.

In many cases, a speck of dust in life becomes a mountain when it falls on an individual.

In response to this, netizens expressed that people who choose to commit suicide are desperate people, what kind of family they are born in has their own fate, and what kind of era they live in has their own fate.

