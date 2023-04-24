Home » Miljana Kulić disqualified from the Cooperative | Entertainment
Miljana Kulić was disqualified from the Cooperative and will have to pay a fine.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

At one point, Miljana became furious, and she hit the door in the economic yard with all her might, and finally managed to escape which is why the Big Boss immediately announced himself and sent an official letter.

During the “Pretres Nedelja” show, host Ivana Šopić brought a letter from the Big Boss in which she expressed that she would Miljana has to pay €100,000 due to breach of contract and leaving the Cooperative voluntarily.

“Cooperative members, we hereby officially inform you that Miljana Kulić has been disqualified for leaving the cooperative on her own initiative. She will pay a fine of 100,000 euros based on the contract, and TV Pink will sue her based on the contract.” Ivana read the Big Boss’s letter.


