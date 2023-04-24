WC hockey 2023 | Červenka will be the captain of the national team at the World Cup. Team success is number 1 for me, he says

“It is clear that priorities change with age. I’m not playing for contracts, for some future at club level. Team success is number 1 for me. I know the cabin has to stick together to make the atmosphere as good as possible. And if there is, it will show itself in the more difficult moments that come in the tournaments,” he says.

It is obvious how he is maturing as a person and as a game. He used to be a lightning rod for angry fans who personified hockey failures in him, but last year’s championship showed what hockey smarts he still has.

Photo: Václav Šálek, CTK The national hockey team gathered for the next stage of preparation before the WC in Brno. She has two matches against Austria this week. Coach Kari Jalonen gives instructions at training.

“When you’re younger, you see everything completely differently. I won the world championship at the age of 24 (2010) and then you think it will be like this obrok. When experience shows you that it’s all different. Man moves. There are many examples that one can play at an older age, it just depends on what one sacrifices and gives. I am very happy in Switzerland. I feel that I play in a quality league, I have good teammates and good people who do not let me sleep in hockey. And when you catch up with younger teammates, it’s nice.”

It is his engagement in Switzerland, where he is doing well and his family is also happy, that is behind his hockey longevity and awakening. He remains in Rapperswill for the next season as well and believes that the team can once again move a little further in terms of results. This year, he crashed in the quarter-finals in Zug, after which coach Jalonen called him and “ordered” a few weeks off before calling him up for the national team.

He stayed in Switzerland because his son goes to school here, and only last week did Červenka come to the Czech Republic by himself. It’s a logical solution, because there’s no point in testing it in all the preliminary matches, after all, the medal matches at the World Cup will come in a month anyway.

In what composition does he train? @narodnitym in Brno: Jiříček, Jordan Kundrátek, Kempný Košťálek, Dvořák Overseas, Svozil (German) Scotsman, Curly Červenka, Špaček, Smejkal Tomášek, Horák, Chlapík (Flek) Hyka, Sedlák, Sobotka Kaut, Black, Lenc Beránek, Kovařčík, H. Zohorna — Sára Robert (@RobertSara_26) April 24, 2023

“Last year, the period in the kindergarten was not very long, it was just enough. So we agreed similarly. Hopefully I’ll be ready this year as well, and now I just need to get that match pace again,” says Červenka. And even from those words, it’s clear that he didn’t hesitate to participate in the championship.

Last year, David Krejčí was his loyal partner in the preparation and at the tournament itself, but after a year’s engagement in Olomouc, he is now loyally serving Boston again. “I miss. We enjoyed last year’s championship, but I wish Boston to win the Stanley Cup,” Červenka is clear. “But now we have the process for the World Cup in front of us to form a team. it’s about getting it out of that booth and onto the ice, too. That’s the most important thing.”