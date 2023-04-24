Bartender injures customer during an argument in Bologna, it’s serious – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

An argument between the manager of a bar and an ‘annoying’ customer degenerated into an attack in the afternoon in via Massarenti, in Bologna. The customer, a 63-year-old of Tunisian origin, was injured in the arm by the bartender, a thirty-year-old Chinese.

The wounded man, taken to hospital by 118 in conditions of medium gravity, suffered the severing of an artery and is currently in a reserved prognosis. The injuries could be traced back to shards of a cup, but the dynamics need to be reconstructed.

The bartender was reported for personal injury by the police, who intervened on the spot. From a reconstruction of what happened, also made with the aid of cameras, the customer would have created disturbance in the room by throwing a sugar bowl that was on the counter. A dispute arose with the merchant, who in turn reacted by causing him injuries. (HANDLE).