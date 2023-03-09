Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday, and Thomas Müller had something to say about the game and Leo Messi.

Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 2:0 in the second leg of the 1/16 finals of the Champions League on Wednesday and advanced to the next stage of the competition with a total score of 3-0. They scored the goals for the German team Erik Maksim Čupo-Moting in the 61st minute and Serge Gnabri in the 89th minute, and in the first game, the Parisians’ net was shaken by their former player Kingsley Koman.

After the game, the players of the winning team made statements, and the one given by Thomas Miller resonated the most. In his statement, he stung Lionel Messi a bit, saying that his career is over it was always easier to play against teams where an Argentine playswhile against Cristiano Ronaldo when he played in Real Madrid, it was much more difficult to play and pass.

“Against Messi, things always go well at all levels in terms of results. At club level, Cristiano Ronaldo was our problem when he was at Real Madrid,” said the experienced Miller.

With this victory, the “Bavarians” continued their campaign towards a new Champions League trophy, while they are fighting Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. As things stand this season, there will be a lot of uncertainty in the German championship until the end.

PSG is in crisis and all the players they brought in with the goal of winning the Champions League are now dissatisfied, Neymar is at the exit door of club a now he is still seriously injuredwhile Kilijan Mbape he wants to establish himself as the first and greatest leader of the team. Lionel Months after winning the FIFA award, he lost his form and does not show anywhere near the same game as at the World Cup. There are more and more loud stories about his departure from PSG for lketo, when his contract expires. Messi was offered a new contract after the World Cup, which he still hasn’t accepted because the atmosphere in the team is not what he would like.

